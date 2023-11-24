ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,802 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,365,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 92,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

KEYS opened at $135.72 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.39 and its 200 day moving average is $145.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

