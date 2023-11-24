ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 60.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 365,852 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 566,268 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,574,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,333.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. Veritas Investment Research lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cormark upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.48.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

