ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $4.98 Million in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,838 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth about $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Masco by 42.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Masco by 56.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.48. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $45.74 and a 1-year high of $63.85.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

