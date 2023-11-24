ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Dillard’s worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 6.5% during the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 924.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dillard’s Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $339.98 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.58 and a 1 year high of $417.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.38 and its 200 day moving average is $320.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Dillard’s Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.16%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DDS
Dillard’s Company Profile
Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dillard’s
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Refiners, transporters surge: Niche energy markets defy oil slump
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- IWM’s rally signals shifting trend for small caps
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- What Me Worry? Consumer stocks surge despite high inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.