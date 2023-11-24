ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Dillard’s worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 6.5% during the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 924.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $339.98 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.58 and a 1 year high of $417.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.38 and its 200 day moving average is $320.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $2.26. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 39.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DDS

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.