ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 23,032 Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Karuna Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.38.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $188.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.06. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $245.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total transaction of $2,595,125.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total value of $2,595,125.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $866,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,809 shares of company stock worth $5,270,775 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

