ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 295,872 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,872 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after buying an additional 18,711,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,671,000 after acquiring an additional 439,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,676,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,276 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Avantor by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,128,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avantor

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

