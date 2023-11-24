ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,973 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 13.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Global-e Online by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Global-e Online by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,458,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,591,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 537.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 50,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 92,900.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $37.50.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.93 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

