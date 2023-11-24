Experian’s (EXPN) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,450 ($30.65) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($36.03) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.29) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,026 ($37.86).

Get Experian alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPN

Experian Stock Performance

Experian Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,917 ($36.49) on Monday. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 2,366 ($29.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,160 ($39.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,289.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,698.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,805.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,676.47%.

About Experian

(Get Free Report)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.