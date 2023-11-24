Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 49.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.96. The stock had a trading volume of 74,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,841. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

