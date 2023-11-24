Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:IQI remained flat at $9.04 during trading hours on Friday. 24,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,650. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

