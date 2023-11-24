Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Takes $116,000 Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 38.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 223,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 62,136 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 39.8% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the second quarter valued at $75,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,696. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

