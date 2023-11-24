FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 70.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in FedEx by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

FedEx Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $256.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $162.61 and a one year high of $270.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.09.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

