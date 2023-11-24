Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,714,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,006 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.13% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $367,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.29.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

