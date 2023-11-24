Financial Comparison: Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) vs. Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Free Report) and Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pernod Ricard and Westrock Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pernod Ricard 1 6 1 0 2.00 Westrock Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus target price of $43.06, indicating a potential downside of 8.62%. Westrock Coffee has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.51%. Given Westrock Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westrock Coffee is more favorable than Pernod Ricard.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.1% of Pernod Ricard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Westrock Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Westrock Coffee’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 5.94 $1.57 billion N/A N/A Westrock Coffee $867.87 million 0.92 -$55.19 million ($0.77) -11.74

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than Westrock Coffee.

Profitability

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Westrock Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A Westrock Coffee -5.31% -94.58% -3.99%

Summary

Pernod Ricard beats Westrock Coffee on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions. The Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

