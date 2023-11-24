Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BITO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714,147 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,032,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 97,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $5,057,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,581,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,765,000.

Shares of BITO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.07. 1,785,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,259,890. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $19.23.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

