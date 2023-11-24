Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $2 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696,136 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $230.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.35 and a 200 day moving average of $233.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.42.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $752,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,820,538.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

