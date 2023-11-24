Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $3.28 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,088 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $102.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.44 and a 200-day moving average of $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

