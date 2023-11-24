Financial Review: Nauticus Robotics (KITT) & Its Peers

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nauticus Robotics to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nauticus Robotics -175.68% -2,774.34% -61.02% Nauticus Robotics Competitors -211.19% -299.39% -35.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nauticus Robotics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nauticus Robotics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nauticus Robotics Competitors 89 211 313 7 2.38

Earnings and Valuation

Nauticus Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 117.34%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 20.68%. Given Nauticus Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nauticus Robotics is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nauticus Robotics $11.44 million -$28.26 million -4.07 Nauticus Robotics Competitors $713.22 million $11.43 million -5.13

Nauticus Robotics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nauticus Robotics. Nauticus Robotics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Nauticus Robotics has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nauticus Robotics’ peers have a beta of 1.20, suggesting that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Nauticus Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Nauticus Robotics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nauticus Robotics peers beat Nauticus Robotics on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications. It also provides Olympic Arm, a subsea tool; ToolKITT, a cloud software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention; and Hydronaut, an optionally crewed vessel that will support the real-time operations of Aquanaut in commercial applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Webster, Texas.

