Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,101,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,092 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $517,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

FISV opened at $125.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.89. The company has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

