Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Foot Locker from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.47.

Foot Locker Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FL opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other news, CEO Mary N. Dillon purchased 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $100,116.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,382.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 444.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 200.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 1,548.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

