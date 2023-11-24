Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Trading 3% Higher

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 157.50 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 155 ($1.94). 90,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 238,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.50 ($1.88).

Franchise Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 150.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 158.59. The company has a market capitalization of £290.67 million, a PE ratio of 5,100.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Franchise Brands Company Profile

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through B2B, Filta International, B2C, and Azura segments. It offers drain clearance solutions to commercial customers, including facilities management, construction, manufacturing, education, retail, insurance, water utilities, and public sectors under the Metro Rod name; emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb name; fryer management and grease, drain management, and cooking oil filtration services to restaurants, supermarkets, stadiums, healthcare, education, hotels, and amusement parks under the Filta name; and designs, installs, and services adoptable and non-adoptable pump stations under the Willow Pumps name.

