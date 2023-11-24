Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,142,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,212 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $328,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Republic Services by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $160.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.14. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $160.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

