Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,935 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $358,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,589,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 54,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $457.32 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $376.49 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $353.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $435.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.47.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

