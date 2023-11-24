Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,719,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781,842 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Truist Financial worth $355,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.30. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.51.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

