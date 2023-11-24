Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,153,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 956,962 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.65% of Micron Technology worth $451,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,692,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,609,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,692,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,609,517.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,390 shares of company stock worth $10,491,333. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.95. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $78.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

