Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,598,922 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,185,393 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,598,922 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.89% of General Motors worth $469,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 0.9% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC grew its position in General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $33.62. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

