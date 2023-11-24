Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.34

Shares of Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 34900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
Freegold Ventures Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 11.11 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$139.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 2.14.
Freegold Ventures Company Profile
Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.
