Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $21.93

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.93, but opened at $22.50. Frontline shares last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 373,506 shares changing hands.

FRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Frontline from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.03.

The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Frontline had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $522.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline in the first quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Frontline by 71.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Frontline in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

