Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.17.

FUSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,037 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $346.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of -1.33. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

