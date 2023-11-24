Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $125.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.17. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the period. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

