Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GOTU. CLSA lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.32 to $3.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

Shares of Gaotu Techedu stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Gaotu Techedu has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $677.43 million, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $96.96 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter worth $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 130.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 204,337 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter worth $176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,106,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 357,185 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 3,014,700 shares during the period. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

