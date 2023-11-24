General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,242,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.46% of General Dynamics worth $267,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $931,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after buying an additional 2,186,369 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $630,466,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $607,393,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $247.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.16. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

