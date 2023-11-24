General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $635,274,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in General Electric by 106,570.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,901 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.26. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

