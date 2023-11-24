General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,605,571 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 139,820 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 0.8% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of General Motors worth $100,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 15.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 62.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 376,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 144,419 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of General Motors by 0.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 194,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,572,982. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

