Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX:GMD) Insider Acquires A$72,749.73 in Stock

Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX:GMD – Get Free Report) insider Gerry Kaczmarek bought 64,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.13 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$72,749.73 ($47,861.67).

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Genesis Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits in Western Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Leonora Gold project located to the north of Kalgoorlie; 65% interest in the Barimaia Gold project located in the Murchison district of Western Australia; and St Barbara's Leonora assets comprising Gwalia underground mine and Leonora mill, as well as Tower Hill, Zoroastrian, Aphrodite, and Harbour Lights projects.

