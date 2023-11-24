Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 99,842 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 99,842 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.96% of D.R. Horton worth $802,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $127.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.55 and a 200-day moving average of $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 6.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

