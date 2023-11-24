Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $901,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $84.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.02. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

