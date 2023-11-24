Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 248,016 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,016 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Johnson Controls International worth $848,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 483,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,640,000 after purchasing an additional 175,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

NYSE JCI opened at $52.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

