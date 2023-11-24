Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,183,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.20% of Biogen worth $904,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Biogen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $231.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $220.86 and a one year high of $319.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.89.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.08.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

