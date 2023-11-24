Geode Capital Management LLC Has $763.75 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $763,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,189,000 after buying an additional 142,251,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,292,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,964,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,821,000 after purchasing an additional 269,144 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Argus decreased their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.02.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $130,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,588,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,734,213.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,731,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,997,209 shares in the company, valued at $230,597,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $130,536.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,588,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,734,213.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,665 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,318. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Trading Up 1.3 %

MRNA opened at $78.17 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day moving average is $108.19.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.