Geode Capital Management LLC Has $830.04 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,247,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $830,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Citigroup cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.58.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $403.75 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.49 and a 12 month high of $438.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $399.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

