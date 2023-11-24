Geode Capital Management LLC Has $853.37 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,906,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303,046 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of U.S. Bancorp worth $853,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

