Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827,240 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.20% of Baker Hughes worth $700,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $195,343,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,636 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,328,000 after buying an additional 3,065,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,242,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,265,000 after buying an additional 2,390,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 39.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,258,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,434,000 after buying an additional 2,038,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,062,500. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.0 %

BKR opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

