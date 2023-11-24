Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.19% of Phillips 66 worth $927,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,048.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,614 over the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PSX opened at $118.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.30 and its 200 day moving average is $107.77. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

