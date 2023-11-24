Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,643,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 501,145 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.34% of Simon Property Group worth $880,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after buying an additional 421,554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,431,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,179,000 after buying an additional 966,094 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Shares of SPG opened at $121.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $133.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.