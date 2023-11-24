Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 89,211 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,464,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,211 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $809,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $311,281. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ROK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $272.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.71 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.71 and a 200 day moving average of $295.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

