Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,472,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838,257 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Marvell Technology worth $744,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 139,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 31.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 30,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,838,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,573,990. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $55.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of -126.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.99. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

