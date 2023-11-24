Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Trading Down 3.6%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 141,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 597,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

GETY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised shares of Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Macquarie cut their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Getty Images currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 84,617 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $420,546.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,925 shares in the company, valued at $789,857.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 84,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $420,546.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,857.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 25,000 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,096 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,134 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Getty Images by 19.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Getty Images by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Images by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth $484,000. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

