Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Director Sean Wilson Sells 839 Shares of Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) Director Sean Wilson sold 839 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total value of C$17,283.40.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

GEI opened at C$20.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.71. The stock has a market cap of C$3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.08. Gibson Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$18.45 and a twelve month high of C$25.33.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.71 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 28.50%. On average, analysts predict that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.5989264 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 102.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$28.50 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEI

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.