Glen William Herrick Sells 5,970 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $301,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,311,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $49.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.81. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $60.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $160.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pathward Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pathward Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,310,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,061,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,772,000 after buying an additional 54,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after buying an additional 134,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $70,117,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.